Gloria Catherine Crochet, 94, a native of Jean Charles Island and resident of Grand Caillou, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A wake will be held in her honor on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel from 5 PM until 9PM. Visitation will continue Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Magnolia Chapel from 9AM until the Ministry services at 11AM. A graveside service will be performed directly following services in Grand Caillou Baptist Cemetery.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Clarence Billiot (Evelyn), Roland Williams, David Williams (Maria), and Robin Crochet; daughters, Rita Billiot and Betty Carbo (Jerry); 45 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Selvina Dardar; first and second husbands, James Williams and Robert Crochet; sons, Gene Thibodaux, James Williams, Thomas Williams, Herman Williams and Charles Williams, Gerald Billiot; daughter, Mary Trosclair; all siblings; and 8 grandchildren.

Gloria was an excellent cook and would not hesitate to feed her family and friends. She never met a stranger and would always be willing to share words of wisdom to those who would listen. Gloria will always be remembered for her care and compassion. She would offer her prayers for all, whether she knew their struggle, or not. Gloria loved her church and all her pastors, who were always considered her friends in Christ. Her family will miss their prayer warrior but will carry on her legacy for generations to come.

She will be dearly and deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to AMG, Gloria’s CNAs, Lil’ Ruby and Valencia, and a special thank you to Mckenzie with Haydel Hospice for her compassion, love and care during this difficult time. God Bless You All.

