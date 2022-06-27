June 6, 1925 – June 25, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gloria Julia Swarthout, a native and resident of Houma, LA., announces her passing on Friday, June 25, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 11:00am until service time with a Prayer Service to begin following visitation at 1:00pm. Burial will take place in Bayou Black Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Gloria is survived by her son, Anthony P. LaCava (Judy); daughters, Lois L. Lawrence (Larry) and Jane Z. White (Calvin); and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Edgar Swarthout; parents, Octave Junior Dalferes, Sr. and Louise Dalferes; brothers, Octave “O.J.” Dalferes, Jr., Pat Dalferes, Arthur Dalferes, and Lionel Dalferes; sisters, Ida Melancon, Helen Roberts, Heloise Hughes, Gladys Bordelon, Katherine Crowson, Evelyn Weaver, Rita Blaxton, and Theresa Moulin.

Gloria was a good fisherwoman who could be counted on bringing back a good catch for fish fry’s and dinners. Gloria loved to fish and even had her own bass boat; which she placed into the water right behind her house. She loved walking every day except Sunday (her day for rest and church) with her pet companion, her dog Winnie. Gloria was a loving wife. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family as a homemaker. She will be dearly and deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.