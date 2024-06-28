Gloria Mae Dupre Blanchard, 86, a native and resident of Gray, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her children on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Eartha “Noonie” St. Amant, Anthony “Boo” Blanchard (Jana), Thomas “Tootie” Blanchard (Mary), Randy Blanchard, and Johnny Blanchard; grandchildren, Dawn Baker (Jim), Kayla Nora, Kimberly St. Amant, Jacob Blanchard (Katie), Malena Blanchard, Maresa Blanchard, Matthew Blanchard, Mace Blanchard, and Alexander Blanchard; great-grandchildren, Brittany Breaux (Josh), Marc Baker, Jansen Blanchard, and Christopher Nora; great-great-granddaughter, Skye Breaux; brothers, Amos Dupre (Estelle) and Kerry Dupre (Lynn); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Wilmer J. “June” Blanchard, Jr.; great-great-grandchildren, Ashton and Avery Breaux; mother, Beulah Mae Eschete Dupre; brother, Jerry Dupre, Sr.; son-in-law, Allen St. Amant; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Blanchard.

The family would like to thank ACG/Journey Hospice for their care and compassion during this time, especially Lacey, Patrice, and Amy.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.