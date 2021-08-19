Gloria Sealy

May 28, 1924 – August 18, 2021

Gloria Poche’ Sealy, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was a native of Hester, LA, and a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home 5899 Hwy. 311, Houma, LA 70360 on Sunday, August 22, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 409 Funderburk Ave. Houma, LA 70364, on Monday, August 23, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Gloria is survived by her children, Patrice Torres and husband, Chris, Douglas Sealy and wife, Lynne, Rachel Kimble and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Kristen Torres, Celeste George and husband, Shaun, Christopher Torres and wife, Cheryl, Blythe Sealy, Chloe Sealy, Mary Guillory and husband, Thomas, Renee Kimble and husband, Stefan Trenekins, Catherine Kimble; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Jai, and Tatum Pitre, Tessa, Vera, and Jonah George, and Riley Turner. Gloria is also survived by her sisters, Eunice Napolitano and Lois Delahoussaye; close family friend, Deborah Landry Halin.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband George W.B. Sealy; son, Barton Sealy; granddaughter, Quinn Sealy; parents, Eugene and Lizima Keller Poche’; and nine siblings.

Gloria was a loving wife, mother, granny, and friend. She was a devout Catholic who was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Gloria was a home economics teacher in the Louisiana Public School Systems. She loved traveling and her potted plants, was an avid reader and an LSU fan. But above all, Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Special thanks to Homestead Assisted Living, The Broadway, and Notre Dame Hospice who helped Gloria in her later years.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gloria Poche’ Sealy.