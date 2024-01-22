Gloria Toups Lambert, 79, died Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:10 pm. Born September 27, 1944 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Lambert and numerous nieces and nephews, who she considered her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Leona Thibodaux Toups; siblings, Junius Toups, Wilton Toups, Sr., Sally Toups Gros, Nellie Toups Dufrene, Katherine Toups Himel, Leona “Poopie” Toups Thibodaux, Leo Toups; nieces and nephews, Monica Dufrene Landry, Kerry Gros, Jr., Wilton “Gator” Toups, Kenneth “Mug” Toups, Jr., Daniel Thibodaux, Jeffrey Thibodaux.

She had a strong faith which she instilled in her nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful and loving wife.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to her favorite charity that she was so devoted to – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

