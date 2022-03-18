Glynn Hebert

December 02, 1959 – March 12, 2022

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Glynn Michael Hebert who passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 62.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday March 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 9:30 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Nanette Dufrene Hebert; sons, Christopher M. Hebert (wife Shanna), Jonathan M. Hebert, and Timothy M. Hebert; sisters, Amy Hebert Chauvin (husband Ben), and Jan Hebert; sister-in-law, Roxanne Authement Hebert; 2 granddaughters, Mae Anna M. Hebert and Lee Anna M. Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Dolores Lapeyrouse Hebert; father, Alvin P. Hebert; brother, James P. Hebert; father-in-law, Venice F. Dufrene.

Glynn was a 1977 graduate of South Terrebonne High School. A lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chauvin. A longtime member of Knights of Columbus, 4th degree Faithful Navigator, 3rd degree Grand Knight. He loved cooking for big projects Lagniappe on the Bayou, Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair, headed the meal preps for Terrebonne Council on Aging. He also was a long time member of Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou Carnival Club and lived for ride day.

