Glynn Rink

September 1, 1958 – February 5, 2022

Glynn “Cookie Man” Rink, 63, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on February 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home,Thibodaux Louisiana from 8:30am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in St. James Chapel Cemetery – Choctaw, Louisiana.

He is survived by his two daughters, Evelyn Rink (Timothy), and Keisha Adams(Corey); grandson, Bobby; mother, Rosemary Tabor Rink; and brothers, Edward Rink (Emelda), Billy Rink (Kim), Ted Rink (Wendy) and Craig Rink (Kristi); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles “CJ” Rink and brother, Richard Rink.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.