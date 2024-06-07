Godfrey “Doc” J. Buquet, age 86, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024. He was a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, La.Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Godfrey is survived by his sons, Jayce Buquet, Eric Buquet, Matt Buquet; grandchildren, Kevin and Ian Buquet; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Karsyn, Jaxston; brothers, Sheldon “Chicky” Buquet, Jerry Gene Buquet; sisters, Belinda Eschete, June Ada Eschete, Jaycene Falcon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Godfrey is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Savoie Buquet; parents, TJ and Juneitta Benoit Buquet; son, Lee Andre Buquet; brothers, Theodore Buquet, Johnson Buquet; grandchild, Caleb Buquet.

Godfrey enjoyed spending time researching his family genealogy, photography, spending time on the water, and cooking for his family and friends. Godfrey is an Air Force veteran and served many years as a detective for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Above all, he was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandchildren and will be missed by all.

