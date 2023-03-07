Gordon James Rhodes, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:55 am. Born September 8, 1937 he was a native of Morgan City, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on from Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. Bridget Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at St. Bridget Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Zeringue Rhodes; daughters, Lynette McCarra (Cary), Tammy Rhodes Rose (Clinsey); son, Steve James Rhodes; grandchildren, Jackson, Trey, Kayla, Ryan, Matt, Courtney, Adam; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Reed Rhodes (Tracy), Maurice Rhodes (Gladys).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Annette Palmature Rhodes; daughter in law, Deana Rhodes; siblings, J.T. Chiasson, Louann Rhodes McIntyre, Bonnie Rhodes Ford.

Gordon was a veteran of the National Guard and the United States Army. He worked as a Welding Inspector in the oil and gas industry until his retirement. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Bridget Catholic Church where he started and conducted a Bible Study, along with Deacon Lloyd Duplantis, for many years. He was an avid fisherman, wonderful cook, caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was hard working man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.