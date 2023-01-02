Gordon Paul Antill, Jr., 70, a lifelong resident Houma, LA passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 1:00 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Carol Rogers Antill; daughter, Lesley H. Hornigold (Mike); grandchildren, Christianna Hornigold, Porter Hornigold, Megan Hornigold, and Elizabeth Hornigold; sister, Peggy Bowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Maybelle Antill, Sr.; and step-children, Ryan Paul Pitre and Marc Anthony Pitre.

Gordon was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending his days outdoors whether he was fishing, gardening, out on his houseboat, or working on his tractors. His family will always remember him for his great cooking and all the time he spent with them. Gordon will be loved and missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gordon Antill, Jr.