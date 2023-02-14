Mr. Graham Douglas, 66, former principal of Terrebonne High School, passed on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Mr. Douglas was a lifelong resident of Terrebonne Parish.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church 230 Saint Charles Street Houma, LA 70360. Visitation from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at New Rising Sun Cemetery.

He graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1974 and Grambling State University in 1978. He furthered his educational studies at Nicholls State University where he earned his Master of Education degree along with his 30 plus hours. He began his educational career as a teacher at Houma Junior High School, and basketball coach at Terrebonne High School. He was promoted to assistant principal at Oaklawn Middle School and later an assistant principal at South Terrebonne High School. He was appointed first African American principal of Terrebonne High School and served from 2003-2013. Mr. Douglas was promoted as Terrebonne Parish Supervisor of Secondary Education until retirement in 2018.

He was a faithful and lifelong member of New Rising Sun Baptist Church where he actively served in leadership positions. His desire was to live his life in such a way that his character, conduct, and conversation reflected Jesus Christ.

His fond memories are forever cherished by his wife, Sybil Picou Douglas; two children, Graham Renaldo Douglas and Asa Ranell Douglas; his grandson, Kaiden Jeremiah Douglas; his 101 year old mother, Willie Mae Douglas; two brothers, Gilbert Douglass, Jr., and wife Patirica of New Iberia, LA and Melvin Douglas of Thibodaux, LA; two sisters, Joyce Douglas and Sheliah Douglas of Harvey, LA; numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Douglas, Sr.; his brother, Alfred Douglas; his paternal grandparents, Elois and Amelia Williams Douglas; his maternal grandparents, Gus and Sarah Jane McGee.

Mr. Graham Douglas was dearly loved and will be missed by this entire community.