Grayson Philip Breaux, 21, of Houma, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, from suicide. Grayson was born August 14, 2001, to Chris and Marilyn Breaux and big brother, Hayden Breaux. After graduation, he has been the constant companion and caregiver of his beloved “Mimi”, Carolyn Shelton.

Grayson is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Esther “Maw Maw” Breaux; maternal grandfather, Harry W. Shelton, Jr.; and twin cousins Christian and Tyler Breaux.

He is survived by his father’s family, his beloved grandfather, Leroy “Paw Paw” Breaux; Aunt Danette (Daniel) Bergeron and their children, Heidi (Larry), Jenifer, Danny (Laura), Samantha (Joel) and all their children; Aunt Cindy (Dwayne) Duplantis and their children, Jarad (Jessica) and Jordan (Shelby) and both of their children; Uncle Kurt (Laurie) Breaux and their children; and Great Aunt Bonna LeCompte and her children.

Grayson is also survived by his mother’s family, grandmother, Carolyn “Mimi” Shelton; Uncle Harry (Maureen) Shelton and their children, Colleen (Michael) and two children and Lee (Brittany); Aunt Linda (Jim) Bourgeois and their children, Matthew, Madison (Brittany) and Mallory (Konner); Aunt Laura (Craig) Rotzler; and Great Uncle Fred (Olivia) Lee and their children.

The family is forever grateful for the invaluable friendship, support, and love of his extended family, “Uncle Poppi” Russell and “Miss Jewell” Guillot, Diane and Sarah Powell.

Grayson had much love for Holly, Duke, Hershey and Man, his beloved canine companions as well as his childhood pup, Sugar. His heart was as big as the moon, gave the best hugs and just longed to be loved and accepted by everyone. He always welcomed anyone who stopped by to visit or participate in the Saturday ritual of LSU football, friends, and family. If you were among the lucky, the more he loved you, the more he picked on you.

In keeping with Grayson’s style, please wear his favorite choice, Crocs and casual attire at his service.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 8:00 am until 9:00 am for the family and from 9:00 am until 11:00 am for the public. The Funeral Service will follow at Samart Funeral Home, West Park at 11:00 am led by our dear neighbor, Dwayne Portier.

****SUICIDE and CRISIS Lifeline DIAL 988 or additional resources call Warm Lines 513-931-9276****

Donations came be made to Rescue Revolution, Pet Rescue, Houma, LA or any Suicide Prevention

