Gregory Champagne

Gregory “Greg” William Champagne; 63, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 2:30pm. Gregory was a lifelong native of Bayou Dularge, LA except for the years in his childhood; where he lived in both Holland and England.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and continue on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home for 12:30pm. Burial will take place in St. Eloi Church Cemetery in Theriot, LA.

Greg is survived by his loving family; his daughter, Amy Champagne Denton (Tim); siblings, Taryn Mader (Randy); Katrina Champagne, Leslie Griffin (Jimmy); grandchildren, Isaac Denton and Todd Denton; and his best friends Michael Maronge and Judy English.

Greg is preceded by his parents, Wilbert “Buddy” Champagne and Claire Rose Voisin Champagne; sister, Aleta Champagne; grand-daughter, Catherine Mary Denton; great nephews, Christopher, Peter, and Gabriel Grant. Greg is also preceded by close friends, Travis Bourg, Paul English, Bobby Triche, Barry and Randy Theriot, Arthur Boudreaux, Jerry Labat, and Joaquin Bennet.

Greg was loved by many, especially his parents, St. Theresa of Liseaux said, “The loveliest masterpiece of the Heart of God is the heart of a mother.” Claire Rose truely loved her son Greg and Greg was a “momma’s boy”. They had a special love for each other.

One of Greg’s happiest days was when his daughter Amy, son-in-law Tim, and grandsons, Isaac and Todd moved to Bayou Dularge. He enjoyed spending time with them.

Greg had a big heart for the underdog, was kind, loving, and generous. He enjoyed collecting rocks and minerals, glass bottles and antiques. He loved animals, fishing, and working with his cousin Mike in the garden. He appreciated everything that people did to help him in his own way. He loved to spend time with his friends.

“You have made us for yourself, oh Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” — St. Augustine of Hippo.

Greg is now resting in the Lord.

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God rest in peace. Pray, Pray, Pray.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations to be considered to St. Eloi Church or The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.