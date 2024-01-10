Gregory Poche

Gregory Poché, 48, lifelong resident of Houma, LA, passed away on the evening of Monday, January 8, 2024.

Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, January 13, 2024. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Melissa (Missy) Poché; children, Damian Poché, Ciera Jiménez Carrillo and husband Rodrigo, Bethany Williams, Gunnar Williams, and Kaitlyn (KK) Blanchard and husband Chase; grandchildren, Sophia, Tucker, Remington, and Weston; father, Philip Poché; brother, Philip (Peppy) Poché, Jr. and wife Laura; sister, Angela (Angi) Charpentier and husband Bobby; two Goddaughters; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved pets, Cali, the husky mix and Pixy, the chihuahua mix.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Evelyn Robichaux Poché.

Affectionately known to his family as Greg and his friends as Sleepy, he was a selfless and beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Greg had a heart of gold, always strived to be kind, and never met a stranger.

He loved all of his children wholeheartedly (natural, step, and foster). That was evident in the countless hours helping each with homework, coaching their sports teams, attending their school events, and supporting them through heartbreak.

In his early years, his passion for football started at age 3 where he trained alongside his big brother for the TPR Westside Gators coached by his father that continued through Terrebonne High School.

Greg received his Bachelor of Science in Math from Nicholls State University in December of 1996, and began working for Entergy the next month. His entire 27-year professional career was spent at the Waterford 3 Nuclear Power Plant working his way through the organization as an Operator; Operations Training Instructor; and, most recently, as a Tech Training Supervisor of Chemistry, Radiation Protection, and Engineering, where he was loved by all.

His current passion was darts. Greg strategically saw the board in numbers, gently guiding others in the sport to achieve his level and winning countless tournaments as a result.

He was a lover of bad dad jokes often cracking them at inappropriate times. He was the perfect giver of big bear hugs.

His love of people led him to sponsoring several abused children through B.A.C.A. over multiple states.

He volunteered as a coach for Terrebonne Recreation in softball, volleyball, and football, which extended his circle of friends that turned into family throughout his lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be to TPR Football Program in his name.