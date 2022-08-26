May 12, 1950 ~ August 21, 2022

Grover Jerome White, 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

A memorial service will be observed on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360.

Memories of Grover will forever remain in the heart of his daughters, Lori Jones Harden (Shawn), Gwen Richard, Latasha White LaGarde (Travis), and Latesha Danielle White. Brothers, Bruce Williams and Leroy White. Sisters, Eunice White, Debra Baker, Cassandra Collins, and seven grandchildren.

Grover was preceded in death by his parents, James White, Sr., and Juliette Harris White. Brothers, Aaron D. White, James White, Jr., Kevin J. White, Sr. and Pauline Lyons.