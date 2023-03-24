Guy Winslow, 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Terrebonne Medical Center.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother; Edna Winslow and wife; Gwendolyn Winslow. Brothers; Johnny Winslow, Jr., Clifford Winslow; Mykel Winslow; Rhubin “Craig” Winslow (Constance); Ronald James Winslow and Don Winslow. Sister; Torey Lynn Ringo (Stacy) and brother-in-law; Charlie Miller.

He was preceded in death by his father; Johnny Winslow, Sr., brother; Steven Winslow and sister; Gail Marie W. Miller. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Guy Winslow, please visit our Tree Store.