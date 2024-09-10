Gwendolyn Ann Fanguy, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 6, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 10am to 12pm, with service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Angel Marie Carcisse and husband Vernon; sons, Francis Joseph Falgout Jr. and wife Debbie, David John Falgout and wife Crystal; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with 2 on the way; sister, Marylin Lambert Jernigan.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shelby Falgout; parents, Easton Joseph Fanguy Sr. and Mary Lovell Fanguy Fonseca; brothers, Easton Fanguy Jr., David Paul Fanguy Sr., and Jonathan Luke Fanguy Sr.

Gwendolyn was the strongest, bravest, proudest, most beautiful woman anyone could ever meet. Her love and generosity stretched across family, friends, and to anyone who was in need. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be forever loved but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.