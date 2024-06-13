Gwendolyn Cavaness

Gwendolyn LeBoeuf Cavaness, aged 63, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2024, in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Born on August 22, 1960, in Houma, Louisiana, Gwen lived a life marked by selflessness and dedication.

Raised in Houma, Gwen attended HL Bourgeois High School before embarking on a career as a home contractor. A self-taught professional, she embodied an entrepreneurial spirit, working tirelessly day after day to provide for her family. Gwen took immense pride in her work, cherishing everything she accomplished and built throughout her career. Her unwavering commitment to helping others defined her as an earthly angel. She was the epitome of selflessness, always present for everyone as a loyal and beautiful friend. She found joy in spending time with her family, taking trips, tending to her flowers and plants, and enjoying music, meals, and drinks with friends.

To cherish Gwen’s memories is her mother, Carol LeBoeuf, and her father, Julius LeBoeuf. She leaves behind her cherished daughter, Daralyn Cavaness, and her former husband and business partner, Daron Cavaness. Gwen is also survived by her sister, Julene Boudreaux, her niece, Jaeda Crosby, and Jaeda’s husband, Patrick Crosby. Her nephew, Hunter Boudreaux, and his wife, Jordan Boudreaux, along with their daughter, Ren Boudreaux, mourn her loss. Gwen is also remembered by Daron’s son, Andrew Cavaness, his wife, Darcey Browning, and their children, August, Arthur, and Annabelle. Gwen also leaves behind numerous other family and friends whom she loved dearly.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in honor of Gwen’s extraordinary life following the visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery II following the Mass.

Gwen’s kindness and dedication touched the lives of all who knew her. While she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on in the hearts of her loved ones, and now we are comforted by the thought that we have a guardian angel watching over us. Her daughter and family eagerly await the day when they will be reunited with her and welcomed into her loving arms.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gwendolyn Cavaness.