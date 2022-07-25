January 15, 1967 ~ July 23, 2022

Gwendolyn Marie Antoine, 55, a native and resident of Gray, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 5:00PM. until 7:00PM. at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church 101 Gray St., Gray, LA 70359.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 1:00 PM until funeral time at 3:00PM at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Burial at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Gray, LA.

Memories of Gwendolyn will forever remain in the heart of her father, Ernest J. Antoine. Sisters, Francena Williams, Laquita Moses, Salina James (Standford) and Juanita Antoine. Brother, Lloyd Zilton (Sylvia).

Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Z. Antoine. Maternal grandparents, Sherman and Lucille Zilton and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Ruby Antoine.