Gwendolyn Naquin

June 26, 1952 – September 13, 2022

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Acosta Naquin, 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Naquin; son, Jeremy Naquin (Keelie); grandsons, Ryder and Brooks Naquin; siblings, Beryl Woods (Ronald), Ricky Acosta, and Sydney Acosta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Rae Rita Acosta; and brothers, Terry Acosta and Danny Acosta.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana.