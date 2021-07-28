Hailey Ledet

October 8, 1999 – July 12, 2021

Hailey Marie Ledet was granted her angel wings on July 12, 2021.

Throughout her short, yet very memorable life, Hailey touched the lives of many. Those who were touched by her will never forget her beautiful smile or her contagious laughter.

A memorial service was held in her honor on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma – West Park, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Hailey was a resident and native of Houma, Louisiana. She was a 2018 graduate of H.L. Bourgeois High School. She loved spending time with her family and friends. We treasure the memories of what little time we had with our sweet Hailey, as she remains to be a constant reminder to all of us of the preciousness of life.

Hailey is survived by her loving parents, Brent and Jessica Ledet of Houma, Louisiana; sister, Katelyn Ledet; maternal grandparents, David and Pam Trahan; paternal grandmother, Lois Lackey; aunts and uncles, Corey and Amanda Acosta, Jacob Trahan, Lloyd and Lois Ledet, Floyd and Emily Ledet, Marvin Ledet, Joann Brien, Jeff and Kayla Wercharn, and Joel Ledet. Hailey was also survived by numerous cousins who will miss her dearly.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.