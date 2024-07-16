Harlan Joseph “Chippy” Rhodes, Jr. 70, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024.

He is survived by his daughters, Brandie Rhodes (Gina), Bridget Rhodes Pitts (Thomas), and Sarah Rhodes Freed (Cody); grandchildren, Gabby, Kaleb, Drew, Rylan, Myla, and Sawyer; brother, Nicholas “Nicki” Rhodes (Missy); godchild, Nicholas “Lil’ Nicki” Rhodes; and many extended family members and dear friends. He is also survived by his grand fur babies.

He was preceded in death by his son, Harlan Joseph “Lil’ Chippy” Rhodes, III; parents, Harlan Joseph Rhodes, Sr. and Annie Rumore Rhodes; and sisters, Joan Rhodes Hebert Ferguson and Rosemary Rhodes “Cookie” Esteve.

Chippy enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and grand fur babies. He also enjoyed going to church. Chippy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.