Harold “Boy” Verdin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Harold was born and raised in Grand Caillou and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Bayou Blue Assembly of God from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Harold is survived by his children, Mechelle Billiot and husband Barry; Michael Fitch Verdin and wife Angelle; and Harold Verdin, Jr.; stepdaughter, Monica Guidry and husband Clarence; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Gregoire, Josephine Gregoire and husband Joseph, Eula Gomez, Eva LeBouef, John Verdin, Edward Verdin and wife Susie; Susie Slaughter and husband Bobby, Timmy Verdin and wife Debbie.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, John Verdin, Sr. and Eva Smith Verdin; grandson, Dylan Williams; brothers, Johnny Verdin, Chris Verdin, and Radalis Verdin.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Verdin.