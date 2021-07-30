Harold “Boy” Verdin

July 30, 2021
Barbara Theresa Hebert Gautreaux
July 30, 2021

Harold “Boy” Verdin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Harold was born and raised in Grand Caillou and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Bayou Blue Assembly of God from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Harold is survived by his children, Mechelle Billiot and husband Barry; Michael Fitch Verdin and wife Angelle; and Harold Verdin, Jr.; stepdaughter, Monica Guidry and husband Clarence; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Gregoire, Josephine Gregoire and husband Joseph, Eula Gomez, Eva LeBouef, John Verdin, Edward Verdin and wife Susie; Susie Slaughter and husband Bobby, Timmy Verdin and wife Debbie.



Harold is preceded in death by his parents, John Verdin, Sr. and Eva Smith Verdin; grandson, Dylan Williams; brothers, Johnny Verdin, Chris Verdin, and Radalis Verdin.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Verdin.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

