Harold “Pappy” Acosta

November 8, 1933 – August 10, 2021

Harold Lloyd “Pappy” Acosta, age 87, was born on November 8, 1933. He passed on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:15 am. Harold is a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00 am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at after visitation at 11:00 am with burial to follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Harold is survived by his children, Kenneth Acosta, Michael Acosta (Wanda), Lee Anne Dies, Lisa Dies (Jimmy), Staci Venable (Wade Rogers), and Kelli Domingue (Casey); grandchildren, Nanette Lonkowski (David), Harry Acosta (Sarah), Gregory Acosta (Laurie Marcel), Courtney Acosta-Luke, Laurie Thompson (Joseph), Lindsay Odom (Brad), Benjamin Acosta (Taylor), Derrick Acosta, Devin Acosta, Stacy Circello, Stephen Acosta, Stuart Acosta, Amy Tauzin (Zac), Miranda Trahan (Andy), Candi Dies (Zeth Dugas), Jesse Dies (Jennifer), Michelle Dies (Tyler Archer), Hunter Venable (Madison Sobert), Braden Venable (Julianne Hull), Cullen Domingue, Bella Domingue; great-grandchildren, Meagan LeFrere (Nick), Jacob Lonkowski, Hannah and Peyton Bergeron, Sawyer and Baylor Luke, Presley and Baby Thompson, Emmaleah Vargas, Sulli Odom, Colin, Paul, and Chloe Circello, Landen Acosta, Alayna Dies, Alexi, Zane, Anneliese, and Hayes Tauzin, Ava and Autumn Trahan, Vance, Beck, Finn, and Ryan Dugas, Payton and Isabella Dies; great-great grandchildren, Jace, Catherine and Olivia LeFrere, and Rosalie Chabot.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Numa and Victoria Acosta, five brothers, Perquel, Percy, Ivan, Oliver, and Norman Jr.; one adopted brother, Milton Hernandez, three sisters, Dolores, Mary and Catherine; wife Darlyne Robichaux Acosta and his 2nd wife, Lois Acosta; son, David Acosta, one son-in-law, David Dies, two daughters-in-law, Nancy Acosta and Gerri Lavergne, one grandchild, Alie Domingue, and one great-grandchild, David Shane Lonkowski.

Pappy was born on Woodlawn Plantation where his father worked. He grew up in a big family and he is the last to survive his family. Upon his father’s sudden death, he had to quit school in the 11th grade to help care for his siblings. His life’s work was in the oilfield as a wireline operator and later an explosives technician. He often talked about the importance of logging in and being accountable for those explosives. He was nicknamed “Pappy” by his on the job peers and the nickname stuck with him. He had the opportunity to work overseas in Israel in 1977 and was able to visit the sacred Christian historical sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

His beloved wife, Darlyne, whom he was married to for 47 years wrote many poems about his character and disposition. He enjoyed throwing big barbecues and seafood boils for the whole Robichaux and Acosta families. No one has ever surpassed his famous barbecue, even though some sons and son-in-laws believe they have. (wink, wink,).

In 2010, at the age of 76, Dad married his second wife, Lois. They enjoyed six years together spending time with each other’s families.

We have many treasured memories of our Patriarch; backyard football games, horse shoes, and croquet, the sweet smell of his pipe, summer camping trips, dancing the jitterbug with Mom, the late night “quick spaghettis” as children, the way he poured popcorn across the center of the dining room table on a towel with us kids seated round the table enjoying the best snack ever because that meant Dad was home. The many trips to Grand Isle, how he loved Christmas with a big St. Nick spirit, behind the camcorder videoing our Christmases in Lafayette, the initiation of the in-laws into the family with warning to stay away from the taboo subjects – religion and politics, the way he held the babies across his belly, ALL those cars “LOL,” and all the fun we had as a family while he was around.

Dads’ favorite pastimes included watching Western movies and T.V. shows, car restoration shows, and college football. When LSU beat Alabama in 2019, he shed tears of joy stating he never thought he would see this again in his lifetime. John Wayne was his favorite actor.

In the last chapter of his life, he resided at Heritage Manor. He enjoyed the simple things like watching the birds feed from outside his window from the bird feeder. He treasured every visit from his kids and grandkids and every visitor that came to see him.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Manor and St. Catherines Hospice for their loving care of our dad in his last days.