July 28, 1939 – June 9, 2022

Harold Paul Breaux Sr., 82, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Harold was a native of Dulac, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and continue on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Harold is survived by his children, Lori Breaux Boudreaux and husband Chris, Harold Breaux Jr.; Mark Breaux, Dena Breaux; sisters, Margie Carrere, Mary Voisin, Irene Broussard, Lydia Frisella, and Irma Breaux; grandchildren, Kandice Boudreaux Robinson, Kent Boudreaux, Kristen Breaux, and one great grandchild Korbin Robinson.

Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Boudloche Breaux; daughter-in-law, Tammy Pitre Breaux; parents, Rene Breaux Sr. and Elida Babin Breaux; brothers, Nolan Breaux, Norman “Tutty” Breaux, Carroll Breaux, Rene Breaux Jr., and two baby sisters.

Harold was a boat captain his entire life. He loved being on the water. He was an avid gardener and had many fruit trees he tended to over the years. He enjoyed and loved to cook for his family and friends. He loved watching TV, most especially “his old Westerns”.

Harold will be dearly missed by all who knew him, never forgotten; and always and forever loved.