Harriet Ann Zachry, 82, a native of Concord, California and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on July 29, 2023.

She is survived by her Son, David Zachry and Mike Zachry; Sister, Joann Bowen; Grandchildren, Robert Zachry, Kate Kohut, Kim Farr, and Nick Zachry; 15 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Robert Eugene Zachry; parents, Gordon and Daisy McCauley.

She loved to sing-a-long to some good tunes and bake. Being with her family especially her Great- Grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.