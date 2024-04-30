Harris Lawrence Billiot Jr., 60, a native and resident of Grand Bois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer on April 25, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10am to 12pm, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12pm, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his siblings, Emmie Billiot, Maxine Billiot, Rickey Jean Billiot, Donna Billiot, Nancy Scott (Rudy), Dave Billiot, Allen Billiot, and Amanda O’Guin (Tyson); nieces and nephews, Ashley, Gage, Raynie, Randa, Brian, Joseph, Lawrence, Dru, Carrie, Edwin Jr., Theresa, Shawn, Rudy, and Sheree; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harris Lawrence Billiot Sr. and Amy “Taunt Mae” Billiot; sisters, Patsy Billiot and Shirley Billiot; nieces, Elizabeth and Crystal.

Harris was a great brother and wonderful friend with a heart of gold. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his house, which was the place to be. He was his mother’s caregiver for many years. At the time of her passing, he promised to care for their home and plants. Harris was never concerned about his own health and always put others before himself. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.