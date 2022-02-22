November 24, 1951 – February 18, 2022

Harris Trosclair Jr., 70, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son, Chad Trosclair (Stacie); brother, Rudy Trosclair; 2 grandchildren, Max Trosclair and Kinsley Trosclair; companion, Danielle Boudreaux.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Gros Trosclair; father, Harris Trosclair Sr.; mother, Earline Thibodaux Trosclair; son, Cy Trosclair; sisters, Judy T. Maronge and Janice T. Lassere; and stepmother Doris Himel Trosclair.

Harris “Pop” was a kind, funny and loving father, grandfather and man. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his family. He loved spending time planting and growing his many vegetable gardens that he was proud to share with his family, friends and neighbors. He will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure to know and love him.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.