Harry Joseph Billiot, Sr., 79, passed away on August 7, 2023 at 8:07pm in Houma, Louisiana, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery 2.

Harry was born on March 30, 1944, in Dularge, LA, to Camille Wallace Billiot and Mary Ezima “Ismay” Parfait Billiot. He was a lifelong resident of Bayou Dularge.

He is survived by his three sons, Neil, Harry (companion Brittany), Jonathan (Kelly); daughter Jamie (Chasity); former spouse Peggy Verdin; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and eight bonus grandchildren; brothers Paul, Jessie, Phillip, Norman; sisters Gloria Pierre, Helen “Evelina” Hubbard, Linda Fitch, Laura Kingen, Priscilla LaCoste; stepsister May Gregoire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, adopted daughter Tiffany Billiot, brother Junius Howard Billiot, sisters Josephine Parfait and Leona Sevin, stepbrother Willie Billiot, and beloved mother-in-law Gertie Pierre.

Harry was a selfless and simple man. He was an expert at sharing his love with the world through action. Harry loved living on the bayou, mowing grass for neighbors and fixing things that were broken. He may not have been a man of complex and eloquent words, but action blanketed in love speaks more than even the smoothest tongue. Blanketing the world in love is what good fathers do. Harry was a good father, brother, and friend. We will always remember his infectious smile.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Cynthia, Evelina, and Priscilla for their love, support, and assistance in caring for Harry during the last several months.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting towards final burial expenses at <https://everloved.com/life-of/harry-billiot>