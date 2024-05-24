Harry “Richie” McGaw, III, 39, died Monday, May 20, 2024 at 12:20 PM. Born June 29, 1984, he was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Didier McGaw; children, Cambry, Cohen and Carly Rae McGaw; mother, Denise Leger McGaw; siblings, Clinton McGaw, Meghan McGaw Hooks (Robbie), Michael McGaw (Devin); father and mother in law, Raymond “Chip” Didier, Jr. and Patricia Didier; sisters in law, Allison Leake (Casey), Aimee Angle (Jonathan), Rae Broussard (Brian); nieces and nephews, Julia, Emily, Adeline and Hayden Hooks, Patrick McGaw, Brody and Brantley Angle, Easton and Harper Leake.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harry McGaw; brother, Patrick McGaw.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

The family would like to thank Dr. J.J. Tabor and his staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital as well as all the family and friends who have shown their love and support during this difficult time.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.