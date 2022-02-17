May 1, 1939 – February 15, 2022

Hayward John Allemand, 82, a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on February 15, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Chackbay, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Tardiff Allemand; son, Karry Allemand (Melissa); three daughters, Wendy Boudreaux (Gregg), Marlene Folse (Gerard), Darlene Tregre (Leslie); grandchildren, Crystal, Christopher, Trent, Danielle, Kayla, GJ, Chelsea, Holly and Kourtney; and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Duet and Mary Alice Benoit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Marie Martin Allemand; brothers, Clifton, Medward and Roland Allemand; sisters, Delta Tabor, Sadie Ledet, Esta Trosclair; grandson, Eric Allemand; great-granddaughter, Kassidy Ann Folse.

He was a loving husband, great dad and grandpaw. He loved spending time with his family. He always went out of his way to help others. He will be greatly missed.

