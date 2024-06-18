Hazel Anne Roddy Marcantel, 78, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at Coteau Baptist Church from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery I.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry D. Marcantel; sons, David Mangrum and Aaron Marcantel; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Mangrum; daughter, Christie Mangrum Verret; parents, Donald Joseph Roddy and Olga Darsey Roddy; and brothers, Arnold J. Roddy and wife Marie, Donald “Penny” Roddy Jr., and Robert “Bobby” Roddy.

Anne was a loving, generous, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.