Heath F. Folse

Terrebonne Library and Second Harvest Partner to Bring Snacks to Story Time
June 2, 2022
Christopher John Martin
June 2, 2022

June 3, 1981 – May 26, 2022

Heath Francis Folse, 40, a lifelong resident of Kraemer, Louisiana passed away on May 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer, Louisiana,  from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 10:30 am.



He is survived by his mother, Virginia Ordoyne (Charles); father, Steven Folse (Dawn); sisters, Valerie Folse and Elvina Folse; aunts, Racheal Antoine (Rick) and Virginia Thibodaux; uncles, Jacob Folse (Loria), Gerard Folse (Marlene), Roger Thibodaux (Bonnie); nieces, Daylen Rogers, Corrina Guilliot; nephews, Dreau Folse, Kevin Cooley, Keith Usea, Dale Folse, and Arie Cooley; and 21 cousins.

His Godparents were Gerard Folse and Beverly Guilliot; He was Godfather to Kevin Cooley and Dale Folse.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elvinia Ordoyne Thibodaux and Joseph Selves Thibodaux; paternal grandparents, Essie Mae Loupe Folse and Landreau Folse, Sr.; aunt, Leona Thibodaux; uncles, Roy Thibodaux, Lionel Thibodaux, Landreau Folse, Jr., and Walter Folse.



Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 2, 2022

Christopher John Martin

Read more