Heath F. Folse

June 3, 1981 – May 26, 2022

Heath Francis Folse, 40, a lifelong resident of Kraemer, Louisiana passed away on May 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer, Louisiana, from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 10:30 am.

He is survived by his mother, Virginia Ordoyne (Charles); father, Steven Folse (Dawn); sisters, Valerie Folse and Elvina Folse; aunts, Racheal Antoine (Rick) and Virginia Thibodaux; uncles, Jacob Folse (Loria), Gerard Folse (Marlene), Roger Thibodaux (Bonnie); nieces, Daylen Rogers, Corrina Guilliot; nephews, Dreau Folse, Kevin Cooley, Keith Usea, Dale Folse, and Arie Cooley; and 21 cousins.

His Godparents were Gerard Folse and Beverly Guilliot; He was Godfather to Kevin Cooley and Dale Folse.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elvinia Ordoyne Thibodaux and Joseph Selves Thibodaux; paternal grandparents, Essie Mae Loupe Folse and Landreau Folse, Sr.; aunt, Leona Thibodaux; uncles, Roy Thibodaux, Lionel Thibodaux, Landreau Folse, Jr., and Walter Folse.

