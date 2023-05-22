Heather Jasper, 44, of Houma, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 23, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on 4690 Highway 311 at 10:00am until the Funeral Service at 12:00pm. A Repass will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park following the funeral service.

She is survived by her father, William Jasper; sons, Miguel Roy, Seth Lawson; brothers, Andra Howard (Charlie), William T. Jasper, Therman Jasper; sisters Chalinda Ray, and Phyllis Jeff (Tommy).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie S. Jasper; grandparents, Elijah and Thelma Jasper, and Felix and Levorn Sims.

