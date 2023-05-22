Heather Jasper

John Sheldon Sevin, Jr.
May 22, 2023
Enrique “Hank” Prats
May 22, 2023

Heather Jasper, 44, of Houma, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023.


A Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 23, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on 4690 Highway 311 at 10:00am until the Funeral Service at 12:00pm. A Repass will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park following the funeral service.

She is survived by her father, William Jasper; sons, Miguel Roy, Seth Lawson; brothers, Andra Howard (Charlie), William T. Jasper, Therman Jasper; sisters Chalinda Ray, and Phyllis Jeff (Tommy).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie S. Jasper; grandparents, Elijah and Thelma Jasper, and Felix and Levorn Sims.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Heather, please visit our floral store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 22, 2023

Cullen Peter Danos

Read more