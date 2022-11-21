Heather Marie Ledet, 47, a native and resident of Houma, LA., passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for all condolences offered at this time. A private Memorial Service will be held by the family, at a later date.

Heather is survived by her mother, Debra “Debbie” and stepfather, Dr. Stephen Mallernee; spouse, Jaimie Armstrong; and brother, Dr. Chad Thomas Ledet.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Ledet; maternal grandparents, Bennie Rizzo and Felicia Rizzo Cheramie; and paternal grandparents, Leonce and Molly Ledet.

Heather graduated from H.L. Bourgeois and attended college at Nicholls State University and went on to further her education at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Heather later acquired her license as an aesthetician and proudly served her Phoenix community. She loved her dogs and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Heather will be deeply and dearly missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Heather M. Ledet.