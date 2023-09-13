On Sunday, September 10, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family and friends, Heidi Ann Price Trosclair, age 42, a lifelong resident of Chauvin, Louisiana, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm with praying of the rosary during that time from 10:00-10:30 am. At 12:30 pm a celebration of Heidi’s life will begin and mass will follow.

Heidi is survived by her loving sons, Jace and Levi Trosclair; parents, Ronald and Donna Pellegrin Price; siblings, Sheldon M. Price (Jessica), Randi Price Domangue (Denny), and Tyler H. Price (Victoria); nieces and nephews, Carsen, Laney, Kase, and Kolby Price and Tanner Rae and Tripp Domangue; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard and Catherine Valure Pellegrin and paternal grandparents, Henry and Effie Bourg Price.

Heidi was a loving mother and provider to her two greatest joys, Jace and Levi. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, dancing, singing, and traveling, especially to the beach in Grand Isle. She lived life to the fullest, cherishing each day as a gift and opportunity to accomplish something great and inspiring. Heidi exemplified being a woman of strength and determination, not only with rodeo, but with all aspects of her life. She never allowed her cancer diagnosis to hinder her love for competing in rodeos while making wonderful memories with friends and loved ones. She won the battle. This is her victory lap!

Flowers, cards, and honorary contributions to a trust for her two sons are all welcome. Trust contributions are being handled by Sarah at Hancock Whitney Bank of Houma on St. Charles Street.

