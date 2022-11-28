Helen Bowles Roy ,88, a retired secretary of more than 20 years from the Terrebonne Parish school system, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022, due to an extended illness.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in Helen’s honor Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial to directly follow at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery.

Helen is survived by her three daughter, Suzanne Roy Gravois and husband John of Mansfield, TX, Katherine Roy Stewart, and Cynthia Roy Knight and husband Dennis of Houma; grandchildren, Joy Gravois Hanna and husband Jason Hanna, Bradley Stewart, and Nicholas Gravois and wife Anna and Sean Stewart; great granddaughters, Adelyn Hanna, Gracie Hanna, and Lennie Jane Gravois; and brother, Robert Bowles and wife Jackie.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lennie Joseph Roy; parents, Raymond and Catherine Bowles; brothers, Raymond Bowles, Gerard “Jerry” Bowles, and Jim Bowles.

Helen previously worked for Shell Oil and Grundmann’s Athletic Co. in New Orleans. In 1973, Helen and her family moved to Houma, Louisiana, where she began her journey in the Terrebonne Parish School System. She loved family, Saints football, LSU sports, dancing, Mardi Gras, reading, and watching Hallmark movies. She loved gathering with friends, enjoying good food, Old Fashions and White Russians. She graduated from Warren Easton High School and Soule Business College.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brian Matherne, Gary Labat, Roberta Pontiff, the staff of the Medical Team, Journey Hospice, the Cancer Center of Thibodaux, and the Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Maria Immaculata Church in Houma, Louisiana, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Helen Roy.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Helen Roy.