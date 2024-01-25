Helen Cecilia Pellegrin Mills, 74, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 4:30am. Helen was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, January 29, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and continue on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday Visitation, January 30, 2024 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral for 11:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Helen is survived by her loving family; her children, Melanie Mills and husband Bradley Crochet, Rebecca Mills Bradford and husband Michael Bradford Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Allen Bradford, and Hannah Marie Bradford; siblings, Meryl Marie Lakos and husband Ante, Patricia Brown, Myrden Pellegrin Jr. and wife Virginia, Rosemary Songy, Katherine Scanio and husband Salvador, James “Jimmy” Pellegrin and wife Lisa, Claire Broussard; and survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Helen is preceded in passing by her husband; Richard Fred Mills; parents, Myrden and Meryl Pellegrin; grand-daughter, Besse Meryl Mills; brothers-in-law, Dr. Joseph William Brown, and Barry Songy Sr.; and godchild Benjamin Brown.

On the scenic route of her life, Helen enjoyed a great number of activities and hobbies. She could always be found with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She believed in her soul that blessed are the peacemakers and always strived to make sure that everyone around her had fun.

Helen believed in the power of education through life experiences. This did not stop her from pursuing a life in formal education. She proudly carried on her family tradition of serving Terrebonne Parish’s children as an educator for over twenty-five years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sharing the gift of singing at Mass with the St. Bernadette Choir. Road trips with family were full of song and she was always looking forward to the next destination.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice and The Claiborne at Thibodaux.

In lieu of flowers; please consider a donation to the Louisiana Lions Camp for Crippled Children at https://lionscamp.org/support-the-louisiana-lions-camp .

