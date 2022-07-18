June 28, 1924 – July 16, 2022

Helen Comeaux Gravois, 98, a native of Lafayette, resident of Napoleonville LA, and past resident of Montegut LA, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July,19th from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Napoleonville. She will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery in Youngsville.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Earl Gravois Sr; children, Michele Porche (David), Anita Leggett, Cynthia Tieken, Celeste Gravois (Janice), Earl “Stan” Gravois Jr. (Monica), Laurent Gravois (Cherie), and Gary Gravois (Colette); 11 Grandchildren; Renee P. Templet, David Porche Jr, Louis Leggett, Katherine Tieken, Matthew Porche, Hunter Tieken, Eric Gravois, Kyle Gravois, Emily G. Benoit, Sarah Gravois and Allison G Triche; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret Joan Comeaux, Jaqueline Waguespack, Rosa Songy and Charles and Jane Gravois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurent Comeaux and Lelia Morvant Comeaux Melancon; sisters, Verna Wimberly and Irene Canada; brother, Paul Clyde Comeaux; son-in-law, Delbert Leggett; and great-granddaughter, Adeline Triche.

Helen is a graduate of Lafayette High (1941) and Southwestern Louisiana Institute (1944) with a BS in Home Economics. She worked as a Home Demonstration Agent in Donaldsonville and Coushatta before her marriage to Earl in 1947. She was a great cook but her passion was sewing and quilting. She volunteered her time and was active in church and many community organizations.

Earl and the family would like to thank Dr. Charles Bolotte for his wonderful care the past 42 years, Stat Home Health, Journey Hospice and all the ladies who cared for Helen with care and compassion over the past seven years; Velma, Juanita, Dana, Carol, Edith, Brandi, Tonya, Melissa, Gloria, Tina, Robin and Lorainne.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Chartwell Center, 1225 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130 in memory of Mom and in honor of her great-grandson Hayden; or Covenant House.