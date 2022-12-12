Helen Farrington Monteiro passed away on December 4th. 2022. at the age of 90, surrounded by her seven children. Helen was born January 6,1932 in New Orieans, Louisiana to the late Helena Bordelon Farrington and Charles Luke Farrington. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus High School in New Orleans, graduating in 1948 at the young age of 16. After graduation, Helen went to work for the United Fruit Company, where she remained until 1957 when she married the love of her life, Charles Salles Monteiro. The couple were happily married for 57 years until his passing in 2014. They lived in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, and Bay St. Louis and Waveland, Mississippi. In 1967, they moved to Houma, Louisiana where they lived until 2013. She spent her final vears in Panama City Beach, Florida and Roswell, Georgia to be near her children. Helen is survived by her seven children, Kay (Keith) Cox of Roswell, GA; Laura (William) Whaley of Alpharetta, GA; Nancy Monteiro of Panama City Beach, FL; Charles Monteiro of Covington, LA; Joan Vest of Panama City Beach, FL; David Monteiro of Panama City Beach, FL; and Helen “Shelly” Minkin of Mandeville, LA; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

When her youngest child was enrolled in kindergarten, Helen enrolled in Nicholls State University, where she matriculated part-time for 8 years. She earned a degree in History and graduated with Honors. Upon graduation. she taught remedial English at Nicholls State University from 1986-1997. After retiring, she continued as a contract lecturer until 2004. Helen genuinely loved teaching and especially loved her fellow teachers and the camaraderie they shared. Helen was active in the Lisa Park Garden Club (serving as President), Ellendale Garden Club, Houma Woman’s Club, Terrebonne Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians (serving as a Maid of the Court). As a proud New Orleanian, she was also a member of the Society of the Founders of the City of New Orleans. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church (Houma) and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (Houma) where she attended bible studies and was also an active participant in her neighborhood Rosary Group for many years. Helen was very social, quick-witted, loved to dance, and especially loved Mardi Gras! She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, nanny and dear friend to many whose birthdays she never forgot. Helen is preceded in death by her parents Helena and Charles Farrington, her husband Charles S. Monteiro, her brothers Edwin Coinson, Vincent W. (Billy), Robert, Charles and Harry Farrington, and sisters Dwail Coinson, Audrey Dieck, and Eugenia Farrington.

Visitation will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Thursday; December 15 from 9-Ilam with Mass at Ilam and graveside service to follow. After the graveside service a celebration will be held at Chalstrom House located at 1031 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana.