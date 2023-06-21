Hellen Clara Bergeron

Hellen Clara Bergeron, 88, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on  June 20, 2023.

There will be no services.


She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie L Templeton (Kevin), Lisa Smith,son, Terry J Bergeron Jr, 6 grandchildren, 20 great grand-children, and 5 great- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry J Bergeron Sr, parents, Max P Boudreaux and Evelyn G. Boudreaux, and her daughter Julie C Bergeron Knipe.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Journey Hospice, especially Monique and Yolanda.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

