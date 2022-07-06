Heloise “Weezie” T. Dubois

July 29, 1934 – July 4, 2022

Heloise “Weezie” Marie Thibodaux Dubois, 87, a native of Thibodaux, and resident of Gray passed on to heaven peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones on July 4, 2022,

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, July 8 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 10:00 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Garden of Cross Memorial at Cross Church.

She is survived by her children; Phyllis DuBois, Kenneth ( Kenny) DuBois and wife Angie; Tessie DuBois Meyers; grandchildren; Danielle, Danny, Glenn Michael, Brandon, Kassi, Jamie, Kaleb, Leanne, Logan, and Lacey; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Breaux and Gail (Raymond) Legendre.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Nolan Dubois; parents; Levy and Lillian Zeringue Thibodaux; siblings, Levy “Sonny” Thibodaux, Shirley Theriot, Lucille Chaisson, Walter Thibodaux, Joyce Marcel, and Lloyd Thibodaux; son-in-laws, Kim J. Borel, Glenn Kimbrell, Bart Meyers, and Mike Howard.

She was a homemaker, who loved to pray, bake and spend time with her family. She will be missed and was loved by all.