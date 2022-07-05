Henrietta Kulhanek

Henrietta Helen Kulhanek, 62, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM. Born February 10, 1960, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children, Betsy Babin (Brett), Philip Adams, III; grandchildren, Stella Grace Babin; siblings, Michael Kulhanek (Darlene), Timothy Kulhanek (Melissa), Kimberly Landry (Kenneth), Jerry Lynn Travers (Bill), Frank Joseph Mathes (Karen).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Betty Martin Kulhanek; sister, Charlotte E. Mathes.

She was a kindhearted, generous and loving, mother, Mimi and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.