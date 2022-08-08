Henry Daigle

August 18, 1942 – August 5, 2022

Henry Charles Daigle, 79, a native and resident of Paincourtville, Louisiana passed away on August 5, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cheryl Dupre’ Daigle; sons, Jeff (Cherie) Daigle, Steven (Mary) Daigle, Glenn (Sandy) Daigle; daughter, Beth (Andre’) Babin; sister, Beverly Fuerst and Lorraine (Richard) Giroir; grandchildren, Natalie, Dani, Luca, Bailey, Jacob, and Hallie Daigle, Emily and Caroline Babin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Desire Daigle and Angele Giroir Daigle; and brother-in-law, Don Fuerst.