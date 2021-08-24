Henry Peter Kirsch Jr.

October 22, 1945 – August 21, 2021

Henry Peter Kisrch Jr., age 75, peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday August 21, 2021.

Henry was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma.

He was a fireman for Live Oak Fire Department, a corrections officer for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department and an employee of Avondale Shipyard.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Eulalee Kirsch, his father Henry Peter Kirsch Sr., and his first wife Sherry Kirsch Coffman.

He is survived by his wife Janet Marcel Kirsch, Sister Sandra Folse, Daughter Kristen Kirsch and her husband Guy Gamble, Son Sean Kirsch, and Stepson Douglas Levron and his wife Carrie Levron.

He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Alyson Kirsch, Hailey Levron, Madalyn Kirsch, and Ava Levron and his great-grandchildren Jason Sansoni and Amelia Cocurullo.

There will be no public services and the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to charitable organizations of their choice.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.