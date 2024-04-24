Herbert “Jr.” Thomas Domangue Jr., 80, of Chauvin, passed away on April 22, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. A private burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Fay Domangue; son, Raymond “Butch” Lirette Jr. (Salinna); daughters, Dawn Voisin (Jamie), Angel Domangue (Chad), Tammy Price (Charles), Wendy Lirette, and Peggy Blanchard (Norris); grandchildren, Madison Voisin, Hunter Voisin, Cole Voisin, Shane Price (Jamie), Justin Theriot (Sara), Heather Theriot, Destanie Pellegrin (James), Casey Blanchard (Paige), Chase Blanchard (Madalyn), Nora Molinere (Joey), Arielle Prosperie (Jacob), Andrew Domangue (Whitney), Caleb Lirette, and Landon Lirette; 24 great grandchildren; and sister, Bertha Fanguy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Domangue Sr. and Mazie Domangue; brother, Jessie “Bud” Lyons; sister, Loraine Bergeron.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.