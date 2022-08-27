January 5, 1928 – August 25, 2022

Herbert William Merkel born January 5, 1928, in Carmine, TX passed away in Thibodaux, LA on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the age of 94.

He is survived by his children: Delphine Merkel (Frances) of New Ulm, TX, Bonnie M. Champagne (Larry) of Thibodaux, LA and James Merkel (Elizabeth) of Greenville, NC; grandchildren: Delta Kolajajak (Richard), Jared Champagne, Aaron Merkel, Deanna Scheffer (Stephen), Jeff Champagne, Stephanie Del Rio (Terry), and Jacob Merkel (Becca); and 8 great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as old and new friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jacob Joseph Merkel and Emma Arndt Merkel; Siblings Ludwig, Jacob, Theodore, August, Carl, Emmalin Merkel, and Bertha M. Pfeiffer; wives, Imogene Macat and Ernestine Merkel, and companions, Rosemary Scott and Mabel Eiserloh.

Beginning at an early age, Herbert was always a hard worker on the farm and found his niche in the oil fields across the Gulf Coast areas of TX and LA. His experience spanned 30 years having advanced through the ranks from rough neck to driller, to pusher, to drilling superintendent. Following retirement Herbert grew the best tomatoes using his secret “fertilizer.” He also prided himself in flowering plants of all types. Even as dementia was robbing his memories, he was a “wicked “domino player.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to Samart Funeral Home at 4511 West Park Ave. Gray LA on Monday, August 29, 2022, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM with burial at Rogers Cemetery, Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Maison Bienvenue Assisted Living Center, Bayou Homecare, and his many doctors who helped in his life’s journey. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Maison Bienvenue’s Activities Fund or a charity of your choice in his name.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.