Herman Bourg, III

October 9, 1965 – June 13, 2022

Herman “Hank” Bourg III, 56, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Schriever, LA passed away on June 13, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his mother, Noel Ledet Bourg; sisters, Tammy Breaux and Leslie Huth and husband, Jeffrey; niece, Kacie Rome and nephews, Zach Rome and Josh Rome, and Drey Trosclair, Dayne Trosclair and wife, Darien; and great nephews, Decker and Luka Trosclair.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Bourg Jr.; grandparents, Edith and Herman Bourg and Eunice and Philip Ledet.

Hank raised chickens for many years having up to 50 at a time. He loved spending time cooking, vegetable gardening and spending time with family.