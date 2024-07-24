Herman “Butsie” DeHart Jr. 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9:57pm. Herman was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday July 24, 2024 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery on Hwy #308 in Thibodaux, LA.

Herman is survived by his loving family; a special friend of thirty-eight years, Lydia Degruise; children, Carlin DeHart Sr., Maggie Cortez and husband Kevin, Troy DeHart and wife Robyn, Todd DeHart; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Herman is preceded by his parents, Herman DeHart Sr. and Maggie Lovell DeHart; six brothers, Raymond DeHart, Willis DeHart, Irvin DeHart, Freeman DeHart, Desire DeHart Sr., and Wilber DeHart Sr.; four sisters, Merline Scott, Adeline DeHart, Verlin Authement, Evelyn Domangue; grandparents, William DeHart, Elizabeth Fanguy, Walker Lovell, Bertha Adams.

Herman loved to attend St. Matthews Church on Barrow Street in Houma, LA. He also enjoyed going to the casino and loved to go trawling and “oystering”. He loved all his family and grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. He also loved his pet companion, Jolie.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dickie Haydel; Dr. Scott Haydel, Dr. Gorfin, and the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for the love and care given to Herman and family.

The family would like to give a special “thank you” to his dear friend Lydia Degruise for the love and care she has given to Herman and family through all the years.