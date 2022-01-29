Hermie “Louise” Autry

April 23, 1930 – January 26, 2022

Hermie “Louise” Hicks Autry, age 91, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was a native of Ashland, MS and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at First United Methodist Church, Houma on Monday, January 31, 2022, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Dorothy “Dottie” Autry Landry, Pamela Kaye Autry Barefield and husband, James Michael Barefield, and Laurie Lynn Autry Hunter and husband, James Conrad Hunter; grandchildren, Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Landry, Jill Allison Landry Vacchiano and husband, Brian, Angela Louise Barefield, Andrew Michael Barefield and wife, Melalina, Ashley Joy Hunter Osborne and husband, Alex, Scott Autry Hunter and wife, Alex Anne, Catherine Rachel Hunter McCloud and husband, Aaron, Jacob Conrad Hunter and wife, Marissa; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Conner, and Evan Valicevic, Samantha and Emmeline Barefield, and Rosie Hunter.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Leland L. Autry, Jr.; parents, Andrew Byrd and Hermie Avaline Bowling Hicks; brothers, Joseph and wife, Gail, Gerald, and Arthur “Pete” Bowling and wife, Jo, Hicks.

Louise was an inactive member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and worked for Mississippi Valley Gas before moving to Houma in 1965, and then in Auditing for Sears. Finally, she ended her working career at Nursing Care Home Health Agency, serving as auditor, bookkeeper and office manager. She was a longtime faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Houma, LA. Her hobbies and interests included growing spring tomatoes, playing cards with her grandchildren, supporting her family as an avid cheerleader in every endeavor, investing in her Bible study group, and watching FOX news. She never turned down an opportunity to be with her family, adventuring on road trips, sharing special occasions across the country, and posing for photos. She followed her husband into all sorts of things: flying, camping, canoeing, riding motorcycles, beekeeping, and gardening, among countless others. Louise was a firm believer in Jesus, the USA, and her family and friends. She loved unconditionally…and she gave the best hugs. “Mmm, Mmm, Mmm, Mmm, Mmmmm!”

